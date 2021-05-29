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This Quantum Life #124 - Throwing the Switch of "I Am"
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30 views • May 29, 2021
At our core we are indestructible, immortal points of being--conscious, living, experiencing vortexes of energy. Nothing can change that, and that is where our power is. We decide to be something and the universe begins to adjust to reflect that.
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