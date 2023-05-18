Chamber on the Go: Lauren Nelson & Andrew Kercher, Fort Gratiot Light Station

Thelma Castillo, President & CEO of the Blue Water Area Chamber of Commerce speaks with the General Manager of the Fort Gratiot Light Station, Lauren Nelson & the Community Engagement Manager of the Port Huron Museum, Andrew Kercher.

Lauren speaks about the history of the Fort Gratiot Light Station, why all lighthouses are unique and different, and the purpose a lighthouse serves for passing ships as a navigational tool.

Lauren also talks about the lighthouse keepers duplex and renovating the interior of the building back to it’s 1930’s atmosphere.