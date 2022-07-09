Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Law and Order

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VA #88 Creator’s Perspective on Law and Order
Description:
Where did the principle “No one is above the law” come from? Was enslavement of the working class overturned through divine intervention? Was the idea of the individual having “inalienable rights” divine in origin? Was human freedom achieved by divine healing of our rulers? Is it true that “The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws”? Is secularization of the legal system threatening freedom? Creator discusses capital punishment, the trade-offs with exile and locking people in cells, and our surprising destiny—to teach the universe how to govern with a loving touch. Join us!
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