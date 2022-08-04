Stocks at risk? Will Social Security or Retirement go away? Close-out or cash-out 401k?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







August 3/2022

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA8032022&month=2022-08

or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🟢FREE REPORT: "HOW TO GET A G.R.I.P." YOUR GLOBAL RESET INDEPENDENCE PLAN ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/global-reset-independence-plan?VID=QA8032022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/stocks-gold-retirement-qa-with-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/

❓ Viewer Questions:

Question 1: Concerning bank bail-ins. Are shares of individual stocks at risk? In your opinion would the stock value be sold and or taken by the brokerage co or the govt?

Question 2: Do you think Social Security, and Federal Retirement will go away?

Question 3: We are trying to close out or cash out our 401k and the company won't let us? Why? And what can we do?

Question 4: Why hasn't the CFTC forced JP Morgan out as custodian of the COMEX?

Question 5: What will be the trigger to tip this fine balance and start the avalanche of dumping dollar? If dumping, into what other assets? ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver

⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog GET PROTECTED

985DislikeShare DownloadClipSave