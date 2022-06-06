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From Ancient Egypt to Today: Enslavement to the Pyramids Continues
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122 views • June 06, 2022
From Ancient Egypt to Today: Enslavement to the Pyramids Continues
Even though multiple studies from many different sources have confirmed the efficacy and healthfulness of low carb, whole foods diet, the USDA food pyramid still does not reflect current scientific research results.
How is this possible?
Dr. Mark Sherwood joins the JSlay Program to discuss the actual nefarious intention of our governments recommended food pyramid guidelines, even connecting the dots with ancient Egypt enslavement based around the Pyramid models.
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO | GREAT DEALS!
Sherwood Health Courses and Programs—https://sherwood.tv
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
Even though multiple studies from many different sources have confirmed the efficacy and healthfulness of low carb, whole foods diet, the USDA food pyramid still does not reflect current scientific research results.
How is this possible?
Dr. Mark Sherwood joins the JSlay Program to discuss the actual nefarious intention of our governments recommended food pyramid guidelines, even connecting the dots with ancient Egypt enslavement based around the Pyramid models.
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO | GREAT DEALS!
Sherwood Health Courses and Programs—https://sherwood.tv
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
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