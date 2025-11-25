Russia: Moment Heavy UKR Drone Attack on Novorossiysk, Russia - Residential Buildings Hit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavy Ukrainian Drone Attack on Novorossiysk — Residential Buildings Hit
Several apartment blocks in Novorossiysk came under a massive Ukrainian drone strike.
One building suffered damage to three apartments on the 11th and 12th floors. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished. According to regional authorities, no casualties have been reported.