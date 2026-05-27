Trump To Hold Rare Cabinet Meeting At Camp David As Tensions With Iran Rise

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MAILBAG SHOW * 5.26.2026
TRUMP TO MAKE RARE TRIP TO CAMP DAVID
https://nypost.com/2026/05/26/us-news/trump-to-make-rare-trip-to-camp-david-as-iran-tensions-rise-over-us-strikes/
RUSSIA TELLS RUBIO U.S. CITIZENS SHOULD LEAVE KYIV
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/05/26/russia-ukraine-war-rubio-trump-lavrov-kyiv.html?msockid=162f4a90b886679f10c65df5b91866f1
IRAN/TRUMP DEAL?
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/05/26/world/iran-war-trump-deal?unlocked_article_code=1.lVA.6q-P.Jt2vu69AQdmc&smid=url-share
TRUMP SAYS MANDATORY FOR...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-says-mandatory-for-muslim-nations-involved-in-iran-deal-to-join-abraham-accords/
CONCERN OVER TRUMP'S AGE AND HEALTH
https://www.ms.now/news/trump-age-health-walter-reed-physical-80
Augusto's Websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson