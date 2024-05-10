Here you have it folks!
Not Pfizer or Moderna, but the US government pioneered mRNA. DARPA (US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) began investing in gene-encoded vaccines in 2012.
In other words, the military came up with the idea of messenger RNA vaccines, not Pfizer or Moderna.
"This is a military program."
