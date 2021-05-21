© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Admin Considering Wuhan Lab For Covid 19 Origin
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • May 21, 2021
During a hearing on the pandemic, Joe Biden’s CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged that there is a “possibility” that the COVID-19 virus was leaked from the Wuhan lab. Ohio sees vaccine rates skyrocket after announcing vax-lottery and Nancy Pelosi admits vaccines don’t protect you from COVID. Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks it down.
Pick up our NEW Fizzy Magnesium Formula Drink Mix today!
Pick up our NEW Fizzy Magnesium Formula Drink Mix today!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.