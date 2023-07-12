Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Technology Behind the Internet of Bodies...
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
66 Subscribers
47 views
Published Wednesday

Recent UN and WEF documents are focusing on setting up the grid infrastructure. Part of this grid is to connect the bodies of human beings to the internet so that we can be controlled. Researchers Hope & Tivon join Maria Zeee to discuss their discovery of a body of work that discloses what the technology is that does this, how it works, and what the plans are for rolling it out.

Keywords
technologyinternetnanoparticle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket