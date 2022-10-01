Nord Stream Attacks, New Russia, Mobilization - Russian Ops in Ukraine (Oct. 1, 2022)

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 1, 2022
- Russian positions are still under pressure around Lyman and Kopiansk;
- Ukrainian offensives are costing men and equipment Ukraine cannot replace;
- Comparisons to the 1944-1945 Ardennes Offensive still apply;
- Western media admits the lopsided nature of fighting in favor of Russia;
- Russia's mobilization is negating the one advantage Ukraine had, numbers;
- Attack on Nord Stream pipelines meant to place Europe into inescapable fight with Russia;
- New Russian regions negates constraints of the special military operation and represents a serious escalation in the conflict;
References:
The Duran - Putin's historic speech finalizes referenda, infuriates Collective West:
https://youtu.be/tyuRnK6hoDs
Alexander Mercouris (The Duran) - Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines Escalates Conflict; Russia to Announce Annexation Regions Next Week:
https://youtu.be/4ju2Ggsvjbg
New Eastern Outlook - Blocking Nord Stream 2: To Fight “Russian Dictatorship,” US Dictates to Europe (2018):
https://journal-neo.org/2018/12/19/blocking-nord-stream-2-to-fight-russian-dictatorship-us-dictates-to-europe/
New York Times - In Ukraine’s South, Fierce Fighting and Deadly Costs (September 24, 2022):
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/24/world/europe/ukraine-south-kherson-russia.html
Forbes - Slovenia Is Giving Ukraine Some Very Old Tanks. But Age Can Be Deceiving.:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/09/19/slovenia-is-giving-ukraine-some-very-old-tanks-but-age-can-be-deceiving/?sh=4424fda37b3f
US Department of Defense - $1.1 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (September 28, 2022):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3173378/11-billion-in-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/
How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
