This Isn't a Political Contest. It's the Tyranny Washington Predicted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Washington didn’t retire quietly - in his Farewell Address, he warned America what was coming. He described how power-hungry factions would tear the country apart, poisoning debate, inviting corruption, and driving people to trade freedom for false security. The result? A “frightful despotism” - permanent tyranny rising from within. The most chilling part? His dire warning is the one almost everyone ignores today.
Path to Liberty: September 12, 2025