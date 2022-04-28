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Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is an Anti-Free Speech Hate Group ✡
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40 views • April 28, 2022
Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of B’nai B’rith stifles free speech contrary to the rights protected by the First Amendment.
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
Recorded April 28, 2022
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @ https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
ADL symbol database https://www.adl.org/hate-symbols?cat_id%5B152%5D=152
“If men are to be precluded from offering their sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences that can invite the consideration of mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of speech may be taken away, and dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter.” - George Washington
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
Recorded April 28, 2022
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @ https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
ADL symbol database https://www.adl.org/hate-symbols?cat_id%5B152%5D=152
“If men are to be precluded from offering their sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences that can invite the consideration of mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of speech may be taken away, and dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter.” - George Washington
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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