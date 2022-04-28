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Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is an Anti-Free Speech Hate Group ✡
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
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40 views • April 28, 2022
Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of B’nai B’rith stifles free speech contrary to the rights protected by the First Amendment.

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Recorded April 28, 2022

“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @ https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf

ADL symbol database https://www.adl.org/hate-symbols?cat_id%5B152%5D=152

“If men are to be precluded from offering their sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences that can invite the consideration of mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of speech may be taken away, and dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter.” - George Washington

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com  
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Keywords
americacommunismsocialismjewishjewsusanwonew world orderzionismadlanti-defamation leaguejudaismjewbolshevismkhazarkhazaria
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy