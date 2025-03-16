A Tragedy in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A specialized Zionist force surrounded a residential apartment in Jenin's eastern neighborhood and targeted it with shoulder-fired missiles, resulting in the martyrdom of several young men whose identities remain unknown. Their bodies were subsequently detained.
Interview: Daoud Manasra
Reporting: obada tahayneh
Filmed: 04/03/2025
