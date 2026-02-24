All USAF F-22 Raptors that were stationed at RAF Lakenheath have left the UK and are reportedly en route to Ovda Air Base in Israel.

Adding:

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution titled “Support for a Lasting Peace in Ukraine.”

A total of 107 countries voted in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstained. Voting against were Russia, Belarus, Iran, DPRK, Cuba, Nicaragua, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Burundi, Eritrea, and Sudan.

The United States, China, Brazil, and India were among those who abstained.

The resolution claims the conflict has lasted four years and harmed both Ukraine and global stability. It calls for an immediate and full ceasefire, a complete prisoner exchange, and the release of all detained and deported civilians.