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Phantasy Star II Revival - Neifirst Collision Test - Check Out This Recreation in GODOT!
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11 views • December 02, 2021
This is a simple collision test of Phantasy Star II Revival, a work in progress created using GODOT v3.3.4. It is meant to honor the original title, not rip off the developers.
Backstory (just for fun): Evil Neifirst is trapped in the dry Motavia interior and cannot gain access to Paseo. Try as she might, she cannot enter the city, or at very least, scale the barrier walls.
DOWNLOADS
Try it out for yourself! Windows and Mac versions are available here:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/58477376
CONTROLS: Use the Arrow Keys to move around (hold Shift for dash) and C to change characters.
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
OTHER FAN-MADE GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
Backstory (just for fun): Evil Neifirst is trapped in the dry Motavia interior and cannot gain access to Paseo. Try as she might, she cannot enter the city, or at very least, scale the barrier walls.
DOWNLOADS
Try it out for yourself! Windows and Mac versions are available here:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/58477376
CONTROLS: Use the Arrow Keys to move around (hold Shift for dash) and C to change characters.
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
OTHER FAN-MADE GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
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