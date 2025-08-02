Trump’s Economic Plan will Change the World Economic System. Will it Work? w/ Andy Schectman

In this powerful episode, I sit down with Scott Kesterson of BardsFM to unpack why the global elites are racing toward a 2027 deadline—and what they might be preparing for. From AI control grids to digital ID systems and underground data centers, Scott and I lay out the evidence of a looming event that’s driving unprecedented urgency from those in power. But this isn’t about fear—it’s about discernment. The conversation shifts from prepping out of panic to preparing with purpose, rooted in faith, community, and sovereignty. If you’ve sensed that “something big” is coming, this interview will confirm it—and help you get ready.





