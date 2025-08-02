BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump’s Economic Plan will Change the World Economic System. Will it Work? w/ Andy Schectman
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
650 followers
268 views • 22 hours ago

In this powerful episode, I sit down with Scott Kesterson of BardsFM to unpack why the global elites are racing toward a 2027 deadline—and what they might be preparing for. From AI control grids to digital ID systems and underground data centers, Scott and I lay out the evidence of a looming event that’s driving unprecedented urgency from those in power. But this isn’t about fear—it’s about discernment. The conversation shifts from prepping out of panic to preparing with purpose, rooted in faith, community, and sovereignty. If you’ve sensed that “something big” is coming, this interview will confirm it—and help you get ready.


Follow Scott's work at https://bards.fm


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.


To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.


Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

