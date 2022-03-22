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God Wants Us to Sell Our Possessions?!!?
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51 views • March 22, 2022
Does God want us to sell our possessions? The answer is yes! We need to be free from our possessions which make those around us poor and focus on loving our neighbor.
PLEASE VISIT our Youtube channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/aVoiceInTheDesert
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PLEASE VISIT our Youtube channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/aVoiceInTheDesert
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
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