Gaza War | It's OVER for Netanyahu! Polls show opposition party will sweep 75% of Knesset from Likud!
"Israeli citizens are fed up with Netanyahu's Likud Party as polls show opposition party will take 75% of Knesset when elections are held | Truckers refuse NYC deliveries over $364M Trump judgment | Will February 21st be the end for Wikileaks' hero Julian Assange? | Did Fanni Willis perjure herself AGAIN? | Putin says Ukraine War is existential fight for Russia, but only strategic for NATO | Debunking the Navalny propaganda | Israel's Gaza War will cause prolonged supply chain problems | Elderly UK couple ORDERED to sell home to house immigrants | France makes criticizing mRNA shots a CRIME | KC shooters confirms to be black males--story quickly disappears, and more!


