Exclusive: James O'Keefe Previews Part 2 of Epstein / Clinton Pedophile Bombshell

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Published on Nov 06, 2019
Alex Jones interviews James O'Keefe on the new ABC revelations that are going to drop over the Epstein story coverup.
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