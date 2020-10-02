© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Vaccines Docu-series - Episode 2 || What’s in a Vaccines? Are Vaccines Effective?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • October 02, 2020
What’s in a vaccine? Are vaccines effective? ... and... what about polio? Sign-up to watch The Truth About Vaccines for free now. ➡️ http://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
Welcome to the second episode of the eye-opening documentary series "The Truth About Vaccines."
Are you familiar with the ingredients used in today's vaccines? Tune in for more on this topic as we take a closer look at the safety of vaccines.
Despite all our medical advancements... despite all the money and all the research and all the science, incidents of chronic illness and disease are rising every year.
Asthma, childhood diabetes, food allergies, digestive disorders, developmental delays, ADHD, autism, eczema, epilepsy, Alzheimers, brain damage, etc... all of these rates are rising.
Simultaneously, the government-required vaccine schedule for children has increased from 5 doses in 1960 to 24 doses in 1983 to 69 doses in 2016.
In fact, the U.S. now gives 3X more childhood vaccines than most developed countries, yet we have some of the highest rates of childhood issues NOT seen in other countries.
And so we have questions.
Are vaccines to blame? What are the risks we’re not being told about? Where are the safety studies on the combined doses of all these vaccines? What are our alternatives to stay healthy and prevent disease?
The Truth About Vaccines is a documentary series that’s bringing education and empowerment for folks to this heated debate.
Over 60 renowned health experts, researchers, and activists have contributed to make this the largest documentary of its kind ever released on the topic of vaccines.
This is the most comprehensive, in-depth series ever produced on the topic of vaccines.
You can watch each episode for FREE during October 13 - 23. Each episode will be up for 24 hours, and we’ll be showing all ten episodes in ten days.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!
But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.
That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
Welcome to the second episode of the eye-opening documentary series "The Truth About Vaccines."
Are you familiar with the ingredients used in today's vaccines? Tune in for more on this topic as we take a closer look at the safety of vaccines.
Despite all our medical advancements... despite all the money and all the research and all the science, incidents of chronic illness and disease are rising every year.
Asthma, childhood diabetes, food allergies, digestive disorders, developmental delays, ADHD, autism, eczema, epilepsy, Alzheimers, brain damage, etc... all of these rates are rising.
Simultaneously, the government-required vaccine schedule for children has increased from 5 doses in 1960 to 24 doses in 1983 to 69 doses in 2016.
In fact, the U.S. now gives 3X more childhood vaccines than most developed countries, yet we have some of the highest rates of childhood issues NOT seen in other countries.
And so we have questions.
Are vaccines to blame? What are the risks we’re not being told about? Where are the safety studies on the combined doses of all these vaccines? What are our alternatives to stay healthy and prevent disease?
The Truth About Vaccines is a documentary series that’s bringing education and empowerment for folks to this heated debate.
Over 60 renowned health experts, researchers, and activists have contributed to make this the largest documentary of its kind ever released on the topic of vaccines.
This is the most comprehensive, in-depth series ever produced on the topic of vaccines.
You can watch each episode for FREE during October 13 - 23. Each episode will be up for 24 hours, and we’ll be showing all ten episodes in ten days.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!
But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.
That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.