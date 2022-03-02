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Shepherd
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16 views • March 02, 2022
The Good Shepherd leads His people into His promises and that we would steward faithfully what He gives us to also take care of, lift up, and protect... our families, loved ones, the land, and others. In this episode, we look at a powerful example of what faith in action looks like when using it to assist someone in need.
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