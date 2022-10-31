Create New Account
How the Occult Led Jim Fifth to the Literal Edge of Hell: I Was Dragged By The Feet By A Demon
Published 23 days ago
Oct 31, 2022

Amazing testimony by Jim Fifth of how God had miraculously saved him from the depth of death and deception. A supernatural experience that led to his conversion.


Full Interview: https://youtu.be/qDWXCnl0xBk

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li-JjYSaD4Q

deceptiongodhellchristianoccultreligiondemonsupernaturaltrue storysavedconversionhalloweendraggedjim fifth

