How the Occult Led Jim Fifth to the Literal Edge of Hell: I Was Dragged By The Feet By A Demon

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Oct 31, 2022
Amazing testimony by Jim Fifth of how God had miraculously saved him from the depth of death and deception. A supernatural experience that led to his conversion.
Full Interview: https://youtu.be/qDWXCnl0xBk
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li-JjYSaD4Q