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Adverse Reaction Victims TELL ALL #1
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52 views • December 21, 2021
From Reignite Democracy Australia
Jodie talks us through her reasons for getting vaccinated, what her adverse reactions were and how she was treated by the medical industry, and her colleagues.
We have 3 more interviews like this to share with you over the coming days.
Jodie talks us through her reasons for getting vaccinated, what her adverse reactions were and how she was treated by the medical industry, and her colleagues.
We have 3 more interviews like this to share with you over the coming days.
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