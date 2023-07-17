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Why is This Not News!! - The Richard Leonard Show
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41 views • July 17, 2023

Richard Leonard Show


July 16, 2023


In this week's impactful episode of the Richard Leonard Show, Richard sheds light on a pressing issue within the military community—the alarming rate of suicide among active duty service members. Focusing on the recent questioning of Gen. Randy George by Sen. Warren, the episode explores the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to addressing this silent crisis. With 49 active duty service members tragically taking their own lives in the first quarter of 2023 alone, the conversation delves into the importance of mental health support, preventative measures, and the role of leadership in promoting a culture of well-being within the military. Join Richard as he raises awareness about this crucial issue and encourages a frank discussion on finding effective solutions. Share your thoughts and insights on this critical topic in the comments section, as we strive to create a safer and healthier environment for those who serve our nation.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30f7sy-why-is-this-not-news-the-richard-leonard-show.html

Keywords
militaryveteransmental healthsenator warrensolutionssuicide ratesactive dutyrichard leonardgeneral randy georgepreventative measuresrole of leadershipculture of well-being
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