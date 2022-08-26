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TEXE MARRS PRESENTS - FACE TO FACE WITH THE DEVIL
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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255 views • August 26, 2022

Texe Marrs has done extensive and exhaustive research to present to you an in depth view coupled with a plethora of information on statues from around the world and their religious significance. Many people literally admire, adore and worship these grotesque figures as if they somehow emit some form of energy force empowering the individual.

Since the dawn of man, men have worshiped stone figures and have gone as far as to sacrifice people on altars to stone gods in hopes they will be given empowerment and or enlightenment. "You don't see them, not unless you know what to look for. But they see you. They're always there, standing, perching, sitting, crouching, hiding, always watching, observing, sometimes grinning, certainly leering. I call them beasts: Stony beasts.

The Bible speaks of them as "idols" and warns that while they may consist of mere stone, marble, plaster, or wood, they nevertheless have supernatural powers of hideously strange nature. To deny this is to risk falling victim to their foul and overwhelmingly repugnant grip. Their universal existence, often in the most unexpected places, is no accident.

It was planned long ago that they would be there. But even after you discover their presence, these menacing, grotesque, supernatural entities refuse to budge. They seem to be carefully obeying the orders of someone, somewhere who sent them forth to be advance agents of some mysterious, dark force. In accomplishing this mission, they are unusually successful, hugely so, harbingers as they are of a cruel and evil agenda which, some horrible day surprisingly soon, will be fully realized."
Source: Texe Marrs

As you move about in the coming days and weeks, if you look for these devils you will see them. They are everywhere. The especially like government buildings. That makes sense to me.

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