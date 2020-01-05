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What is Life, Musings #28 The Lord's Work
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4 views • January 05, 2020
The Gift of Life for Eternity what will it entail for all humans. Do you qualify. What work does Jesus have in our day. In the Book of Genesis in The Bible , the story of humanity begins. Read what happened to Adam and Eve, who was it that caused all the problems we have today.
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