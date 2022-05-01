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May 1, 2022 in Copenhagen Denmark, Cognitive Dissonance & Mass Psychosis! [01.05.2022]
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51 views • May 02, 2022
Note: Sorry for my bad school-english :)
'I can't teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them Think!' - Socrates
Fælledparken Copenhagen: https://goo.gl/maps/u7NX2RXomtPApnrk7
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8xg7I4jUrjC/
--
Do you eat meat? - Human Flesh i Burgers? You want proof?
The Real PlanDemic - Save The Children - Links for verification under all my videos.
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT PArt 1-4 (Trailer) [12.01.2022]
https://youtu.be/RkNYel8lHb0
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJfTMZiXJRMs/
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Danish Mads Palsvig: A Message to the World - (Systematic Satanic PEDOPHILIA) [03.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UTqMJIAhb3HH/
My Mads Palsvig videos: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20mads%20palsvig&;kind=video
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Agenda: We're Come For Your Children!
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20lgbtqia&;kind=video
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
Satanic Witchcraft Spells Sorcery: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web
When Fear Is Used as a Weapon, One Must Arm Themselves With Knowledge!
The Truth Is Not for Comfort - It's for Liberation!
It's Not a Medicine - It's a Killer.
Better to Get Hurt by the Truth Than Comforted With a Lie.
The Truth Will Set You Free!
But First It Will Make You Miserable!
'I can't teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them Think!' - Socrates
Fælledparken Copenhagen: https://goo.gl/maps/u7NX2RXomtPApnrk7
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8xg7I4jUrjC/
--
Do you eat meat? - Human Flesh i Burgers? You want proof?
The Real PlanDemic - Save The Children - Links for verification under all my videos.
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT PArt 1-4 (Trailer) [12.01.2022]
https://youtu.be/RkNYel8lHb0
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJfTMZiXJRMs/
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Danish Mads Palsvig: A Message to the World - (Systematic Satanic PEDOPHILIA) [03.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UTqMJIAhb3HH/
My Mads Palsvig videos: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20mads%20palsvig&;kind=video
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Agenda: We're Come For Your Children!
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20lgbtqia&;kind=video
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
Satanic Witchcraft Spells Sorcery: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web
When Fear Is Used as a Weapon, One Must Arm Themselves With Knowledge!
The Truth Is Not for Comfort - It's for Liberation!
It's Not a Medicine - It's a Killer.
Better to Get Hurt by the Truth Than Comforted With a Lie.
The Truth Will Set You Free!
But First It Will Make You Miserable!
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