People in Successful Relationships Will Never Tell You This
395 views
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday |

If you think chemistry is all you need to have a successful relationship, THINK AGAIN! 💔

In this video, New York City-based psychotherapist and psychoanalyst Marc Sholes weighs in on the huge misconception people have about love and chemistry.

According to Marc, chemistry can be mistaken for love or romance, but it is NOT a reliable indicator of a successful relationship. 👎

In long-term relationships, chemistry may wax and wane but what strengthens the bond is a DEEPER connection formed through overcoming low chemistry. 👀

