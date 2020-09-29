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COVID VACCINE TECHNOLOGY’S DANGEROUS PAST
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162 views • September 29, 2020
COVID VACCINE TECHNOLOGY’S DANGEROUS PAST
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 viral vector vaccine technology is under increased scrutiny after two reports of transverse myelitis in trial groups. Previously, viral vector technology led to the death of Jesse Gelsinger, who died after being treated with a modified virus in a gene therapy trial. Del discusses the ominous and potentially deadly effects of viral vector technology currently being used in the ‘warp-speed’ race to a COVID-19 vaccine.
#GENETHERAPY #PAULOFFIT #JESSEGELSINGER #ASTRAZENECA #VIRALVECTOR #VACCINES #COVID
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 viral vector vaccine technology is under increased scrutiny after two reports of transverse myelitis in trial groups. Previously, viral vector technology led to the death of Jesse Gelsinger, who died after being treated with a modified virus in a gene therapy trial. Del discusses the ominous and potentially deadly effects of viral vector technology currently being used in the ‘warp-speed’ race to a COVID-19 vaccine.
#GENETHERAPY #PAULOFFIT #JESSEGELSINGER #ASTRAZENECA #VIRALVECTOR #VACCINES #COVID
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