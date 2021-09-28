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THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH FOR THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED
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4448 views • September 28, 2021
This is top information for all to hear . . . especially for those who are considering the jab and are not sure . . . those who are fully jabbed this will not be an easy pill to swallow.
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