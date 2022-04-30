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Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Peter McCullough | TPC #792 - April 27, 2022
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250 views • April 30, 2022
TPC #792 is with Dr. Mattias Desmet, teacher of Mass Formation ; Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine; and Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history.
Desmet: https://www.ugent.be/psync/en/who/desmet_mattias
Malone GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd.
McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
Twitter: Tommy’sPodcast (@tommys_podcast) / Twitter
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast
Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7vGeEG2lIFLCwUbM4xWnzz
Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Peter McCullough | TPC #792 - April 27, 2022
Dr Mattias Desmet, Dr Robert Malone, and Dr Peter McCullough, TPC 792, Tommys Podcast, April 27 2022
Desmet: https://www.ugent.be/psync/en/who/desmet_mattias
Malone GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd.
McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
Twitter: Tommy’sPodcast (@tommys_podcast) / Twitter
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast
Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7vGeEG2lIFLCwUbM4xWnzz
Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Peter McCullough | TPC #792 - April 27, 2022
Dr Mattias Desmet, Dr Robert Malone, and Dr Peter McCullough, TPC 792, Tommys Podcast, April 27 2022
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