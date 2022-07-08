Air Force Master Sergeant Nick Kupper expelled for refusing the COVID vax,

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Nick Kupper, an Air Force Master Sergeant who was expelled for refusing the COVID vax, tells Tucker Carlson about his experience
"This is a problem right now. You're talking about over 10% of your military is looking to be canned right now."