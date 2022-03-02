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Ukraine - Russia War Front In Volnovakha area Situational Report - Patrick Lancaster 030122
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281 views • March 02, 2022
Thanks to Independent War Correspondent, Patrick Lancaster.
Ukraine - Russia War Frontline Situational Report In Volnovakha area
#Volnovakha #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
SUPPORT ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
Crypto erc20: 0x9a621f0538d134c9E1842Cad62B46c914d90CC1f
Buy me a coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Ukraine - Russia War Frontline Situational Report In Volnovakha area
#Volnovakha #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
SUPPORT ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
Crypto erc20: 0x9a621f0538d134c9E1842Cad62B46c914d90CC1f
Buy me a coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
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