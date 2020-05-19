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Police Brutality in Germany during Anti-Lockdown Protest!!
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120 views • May 19, 2020
In Germany Here's the footage as Lisa Licentia, a prominent Youtuber and in opposition to the #Merkel #regime, was yesterday attacked by Antifa Terrorists in #Cologne, during anti-lockdown protests.
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