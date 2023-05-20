Gates Toxic Apeel: Produce Additive Bioweapon

Bill Gates of Hell's next Bioweapon has already been unleashed on the public in an invisible & tasteless "all natural" food preservative marketed under the name Apeel.

Be sure to carefully examine all produce stamps & read all food ingredients to try to avoid this product which is genetically designed to increase the shelf life of Fruits and Vegetables while vastly decreasing the Life Spans of Consumers. Dr. Jane Ruby's advice is to avoid the Big Box Stores & grow your own produce indoors if need be to preserve your health by eating foods in the natural state our Heavenly Creator has given to us without pesticides or toxic preservatives.