Michael Stenger, frmr Senate Sergeant of Arms Murdered...his death holds clues to Ukraine corruption

NBC says Michael Stenger death was not suspicious. Based on the fact he died before a snap hearing was called. Stenger had no choice but to report on the six missing Senate laptops and Emily Rainey and the four buses of 4th Psych Ops from Ft Bragg. Oh yeah, NBC forgot that part.



The Biden Senate Sergeant of Arms' Blackberry led to Michael Stenger and the six missing Senate Sergeant of Arms laptops. Braverman led to Kolomoisky and his puppet Zelensky. If you have follow us from the beginning, it seems every early lead paid off in the Lotto jackpot.



Questions remain with Michael Stenger’s suspicious death. Why no investigator for such a high profile death with such high profile testimony? At least publish a timeline of his last days and hours? Did he go to Capitol Hill recently?





Article: https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/murder-on-the-senate-steps

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