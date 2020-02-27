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The 9/11 jihad attacks have been scrubbed from American textbooks by left-wing educators
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21 views • February 27, 2020
RIVETING & EMOTIONAL: The Transportation Security Administration has just released this video featuring actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, Pilots, and Terrorists.
Tennessee lawmakers want to add Sept. 11th terror attacks history lesson on 9/11 each year
By: Kaylin Jorge, Justin McFarland, FOX17, February 25th 2020:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee lawmakers want to make sure that the September 11th terror attack doesn’t become one of the stories that is skipped in a history book.
Tennessee lawmakers want to add Sept. 11th terror attacks history lesson on 9/11 each year
By: Kaylin Jorge, Justin McFarland, FOX17, February 25th 2020:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee lawmakers want to make sure that the September 11th terror attack doesn’t become one of the stories that is skipped in a history book.
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