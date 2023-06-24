Create New Account
Wagner Group Is Attacking Russia Militarily. The Mainstream Media Is Silent.
Wagner Group Is Attacking Russia Militarily. The Mainstream Media Is Silent.

Putin condemns Wagner's armed rebellion, says Russia will defend itself and repel this move.

Wagner-linked Telegram account says that Putin made the "wrong choice" and soon Russia will have a "new president."

"The president was deeply mistaken about the betrayal of the motherland. We are all patriots of our homeland. We have fought and are fighting, and no one is going to surrender at the request of the president, the FSB, or anyone like that," says Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, in a new audio message.

https://www.disclose.tv/id/z0kvvjl30g/

