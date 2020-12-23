TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 23, 2020

Dec 23, 2020Courtesy of TruNewsA doctor from the UK says the Covid-19 vaccine needs to be stop right now, Dr Vernon Coleman is referring to a new CDC report that shows anaphylactic reactions from people in his country who took the vaccine, Del Bigtree is pointing fingers at doctors, he says,’ "Is it okay that people are having anaphylactic reactions, Bell’s palsy, and that two people died,? “Vaxxed” director Dr. Andrew Wakefield has a new film out, "1986 THE ACT,” refers to the “1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act,” the movie follows the journey of a fictional, newly pregnant couple addressing the vaccination question for the first time, Tucker Carlson says if the people pushing this vaccine can keep ordering you around like an animal maybe you won’t notice how incompetent they are,’ Tucker also shows us why he’s on to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s playbook, on "Corona Crazy,’ a final look at that incredible animated Bill Gates video, and a heartfelt prayer request from South Africa gets a response from Angela Kinsey.