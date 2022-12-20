Unvaccinated Whistleblower Soldiers Expose The TRUTH About Biden’s Vaccine Mandate!

Join Robby as he dives into the startling truth of what it is and was like for our heroes in armed forces during the pandemic. Exploring how the vaccine mandates affected their families and careers and changed their whole life. Listen to their stories of how they are continuing the fight for freedom on American soil.

Special Thank you to our sponsor Patriot Mobile. Visit http://www.PatriotMobile.com/starbuck and use code "STARBUCK" to get FREE ACTIVATION when you change your cell phone provider to this PATRIOT OWNED company. Stop giving your money to companies like Verizon who turn around and enrich the groups who seek to undermine our values! Make the switch today!

Subscribe to the podcast: https://therobbystarbuckshow.transistor.fm/

Visit https://robbystarbuck.com/ for more information.