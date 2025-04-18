The Russian Aerospace Forces launched guided aerial bombs, FAB-500M62, against Ukrainian military facilities, blowing up a large depot, their ammunition storage in Kherson The Russian military channels released a video on April 16, 2025, showing the arrival of at least four bombs, and this is no coincidence, all of them hit precisely at the landing site on the pile, which was piled up by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a densely populated urban area, not far from the center of Kherson. The Russian drone recorded objective control, capturing the moment when several Russian guided aerial bombs hit the five-story building, located on the other side of the Dnieper River It is worth noting that the Russian unmanned reconnaissance aircraft freely filmed the city completely controlled by Ukraine, at a relative distance from the front line, effectively monitored the situation and promptly identified the storage location of the ammunition, which now seems to have been completely burned before it could be used. The details of what was destroyed, which is at the landing site of the Russian bombs, have not been reported by the Ukrainian side so far. According to Moscow, Kiev continues to store weapons and ammunition in densely populated urban areas for military purposes, and will endanger civilians by their actions, who will shout loudly in the media if hit civilians. As a reminder! It is noted that the number and variants of FAB aerial bombs of the Russian Armed Forces are very large. It is also reported that Russian bombers equipped with UMPK, began to be equipped with a modernized version of the Kometa guidance system, which significantly increases the accuracy of attacks, and is resistant to electronic warfare. Also interesting is the planning and correction module, installed on the modernized aerial bombs, directly at the airfield to the aircraft by technical personnel. For the umpteenth time, not only the ammunition depot in Kherson, the video with UMPK will be longer now, something that Ukraine-NATO fears because the consequences are very devastating! The depot is now burning and covered in thick smoke.

