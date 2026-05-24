*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Rapture high-watch: Pentecost Shavuot May 24, 2026 9am IDT is 777 days from April 8, 2024 eclipse. It seems like Satan Lucifer & his Shambhala Satanist headquarter fallen angels are planning to cause a World War 3, and claim that all the children who were raptured up to heaven were not raptured but just teleported up to spaceships by the fallen angel fake aliens to keep them safe from the World War 3. It will be the lie to cover-up the rapture. The dumb “women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” fake Christians will believe this lie, because they have rejected God’s truth about the rapture. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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