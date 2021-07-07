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WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME- They Are Calling Our PRIMARY DNA Assembly Chromosome 8 as COVID
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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122 views • July 07, 2021
WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME-Diana Lenska -WAKE UP AMERICA & Max Igan explain the seriousness of this PlanDemic.

IF YOU CAN'T UNDERSTAND THIS. GO BACK TO THE SOIL AND START AGAIN.
They are checking for anybody who has a substantial amount of the primary assembly of your DNA Chromosome 8. If you have an abundant amount of Chromosome 8 in your body and you are Intelligent or Resistant to Cancer so they then will attack your Chromosome 8 with a vaccine. So if you take the VAX you may end up with Down’s syndrome and / or Cancer. With the PCR test they are actually Police Mining your DNA folks.

Bombshell Evidence that COVID RT-PCR Tests for Chromosome 8 Human DNA Primary Assembly - https://youtu.be/5y1KzCKrZ3A
About Chromosome 8p Disorders >>> https://project8p.org/chromosome8p/

They CALLING OUR Primary DNA Assembly as COVID VIRUS Folks. Your body naturally will repair this type of information unless it is contaminated by the vaccine AI DNA Mutagen that is a Genetic Molecular Mimicry. A cold or flu is just a detox.

BOMBSHELL: WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence Is Found in All Human DNA
You all have this in your blood and your body naturally repairs this piece of information. Like a cold or flu detoxes your lungs etc. You don’t catch anything. You don’t get anything. You’re Being Fooled. Your being lied to. This is a ‘Trojan Horse’ for a socialist Take Over.

Here's Mask Exemption laws for all across Canada.https://www.rebelnews.com/mask_exemption_all_cities

IF AMERICA FALLS THEN THE WORLDS FALLS.
THE SANCTITY OF OUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE IS A MOST IMPORTANCE

TEXT: Diana Lenska, May 2020 – Open Chautauqua County Rally – Jamestown NY
Secrets of Chromosome 8 with Max Igan, Australia, August 2020

Some Clips from TheCrowhouse BitChute Channel mixed with other sources and added a little artistic license. You should go to this Channel to see much, much, more.
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
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Keywords
hoaxpoisonviruscovid
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