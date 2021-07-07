© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME- They Are Calling Our PRIMARY DNA Assembly Chromosome 8 as COVID
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • July 07, 2021
WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME-Diana Lenska -WAKE UP AMERICA & Max Igan explain the seriousness of this PlanDemic.
IF YOU CAN'T UNDERSTAND THIS. GO BACK TO THE SOIL AND START AGAIN.
They are checking for anybody who has a substantial amount of the primary assembly of your DNA Chromosome 8. If you have an abundant amount of Chromosome 8 in your body and you are Intelligent or Resistant to Cancer so they then will attack your Chromosome 8 with a vaccine. So if you take the VAX you may end up with Down’s syndrome and / or Cancer. With the PCR test they are actually Police Mining your DNA folks.
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RT-PCR Tests for Chromosome 8 Human DNA Primary Assembly - https://youtu.be/5y1KzCKrZ3A
About Chromosome 8p Disorders >>> https://project8p.org/chromosome8p/
They CALLING OUR Primary DNA Assembly as COVID VIRUS Folks. Your body naturally will repair this type of information unless it is contaminated by the vaccine AI DNA Mutagen that is a Genetic Molecular Mimicry. A cold or flu is just a detox.
BOMBSHELL: WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence Is Found in All Human DNA
You all have this in your blood and your body naturally repairs this piece of information. Like a cold or flu detoxes your lungs etc. You don’t catch anything. You don’t get anything. You’re Being Fooled. Your being lied to. This is a ‘Trojan Horse’ for a socialist Take Over.
Here's Mask Exemption laws for all across Canada.https://www.rebelnews.com/mask_exemption_all_cities
IF AMERICA FALLS THEN THE WORLDS FALLS.
THE SANCTITY OF OUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE IS A MOST IMPORTANCE
TEXT: Diana Lenska, May 2020 – Open Chautauqua County Rally – Jamestown NY
Secrets of Chromosome 8 with Max Igan, Australia, August 2020
Some Clips from TheCrowhouse BitChute Channel mixed with other sources and added a little artistic license. You should go to this Channel to see much, much, more.
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
IF YOU CAN'T UNDERSTAND THIS. GO BACK TO THE SOIL AND START AGAIN.
They are checking for anybody who has a substantial amount of the primary assembly of your DNA Chromosome 8. If you have an abundant amount of Chromosome 8 in your body and you are Intelligent or Resistant to Cancer so they then will attack your Chromosome 8 with a vaccine. So if you take the VAX you may end up with Down’s syndrome and / or Cancer. With the PCR test they are actually Police Mining your DNA folks.
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RT-PCR Tests for Chromosome 8 Human DNA Primary Assembly - https://youtu.be/5y1KzCKrZ3A
About Chromosome 8p Disorders >>> https://project8p.org/chromosome8p/
They CALLING OUR Primary DNA Assembly as COVID VIRUS Folks. Your body naturally will repair this type of information unless it is contaminated by the vaccine AI DNA Mutagen that is a Genetic Molecular Mimicry. A cold or flu is just a detox.
BOMBSHELL: WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence Is Found in All Human DNA
You all have this in your blood and your body naturally repairs this piece of information. Like a cold or flu detoxes your lungs etc. You don’t catch anything. You don’t get anything. You’re Being Fooled. Your being lied to. This is a ‘Trojan Horse’ for a socialist Take Over.
Here's Mask Exemption laws for all across Canada.https://www.rebelnews.com/mask_exemption_all_cities
IF AMERICA FALLS THEN THE WORLDS FALLS.
THE SANCTITY OF OUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE IS A MOST IMPORTANCE
TEXT: Diana Lenska, May 2020 – Open Chautauqua County Rally – Jamestown NY
Secrets of Chromosome 8 with Max Igan, Australia, August 2020
Some Clips from TheCrowhouse BitChute Channel mixed with other sources and added a little artistic license. You should go to this Channel to see much, much, more.
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.