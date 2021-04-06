© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0826 - Gerard Grandzol - Report on the crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 06, 2021
The pair approached Gerard as he parked his SUV in front of his house. They demanded his wallet at gunpoint, which he gave them. However, when they demanded the keys to his vehicle, he resisted, since his 2½-year-old daughter was inside. Marvin responded by shooting him twice in the head at point-blank range. He leaves behind a wife and two children, including a 6-week-old daughter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.