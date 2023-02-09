SecDef Chris Miller Crossed Enemy Lines this morning; Destroyed Morning Joe host

SecDef Chris Miller crossed enemy lines this morning and destroyed the hosts of Morning Joe, who gave it their all to get Miller to speak negatively about DJT.

He stayed calm the entire time and explained that President Trump made the correct decision every step of the way.

“I was very confident based on my experiences with the President’s decision making in national security and foreign policy. We had been through a couple repetitions. By this point, I wasn’t concerned at all…

When we were dealing with foreign policy / national security decisions, all of my experiences & interactions with the President and his decision making, I was very comfortable with. If I wasn’t, I would have left.” 💥