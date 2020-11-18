Nazism, COVID-19 and the destruction of modern medicine_ Part One

An interview with Vera SharavStand for Health Freedom recently had the honor of sitting down with Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav and capturing her personal story on film. It’s a story that every individual needs to hear. A renowned champion of human rights and expert in biomedical research ethics, Ms. Sharav offers rare and valuable insights into the public health arena and state of emergency affecting each and every one of our lives. She also draws parallels between what happened in Nazi Germany and what’s happening in our society today — and discusses why it’s more important than ever for us to take a stand.Note: In the video, Ms. Sharav said that babies receive tetanus shots. She meant to say that newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccine; DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) is administered two months later.STAND UP:Share this interview with your family, friends and peers. Then sign the petition linked below to say no to forced one-size-fits-all medicine:Follow SHF:Instagram/Facebook @standforhealthfreedomTwitter @standforhealth1