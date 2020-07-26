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ŻYCIE PO ŚMIERCI - SHARMA NEWS 2018 ॐ
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7 views • July 26, 2020
Co dzieje się z nami po śmierci ? - fałszywa reinkarnacja (zwiedzenie) i prawidłowa reinkarnacja z wolnym wyborem, pułapka białego światła w tunelu, stacje przechwytywania Dusz na Księżycu, łapacze Dusz, naturalna podróż Duszy po śmierci poprzez rdzeń Ziemi, niebo i piekło, wybory Duszy, moc Serca, Wyższa Świadomość, wolny wybór, odpowiedź na pytanie o sprawie Jana Kuciaka - Słowackiego dziennikarza śledczego.
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