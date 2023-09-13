WW3 Is Inevitable-The Perestroika Deception-Communism's Plan To Control The World

The Perestroika Deception-the plan the communists/KGB/GRU has used since 1958 to destroy the west as a prelude to WW3 for the enslavement of humankind. The prelude period was/is to include: gray terror, social unrest and division, the rise of homosexuality and sexual perversion, a weakened executive branch of the US, and a weakened US military. Communism, socialism, progressivism, environmentalism et al-these are all synonyms for satanism. The Estarte cult in Switzerland birthed the Soviet GRU and all the world's nations' intelligence organizations including the CIA, Mossad and MI6-they are basically all one organization. Link to Jamie Walden's "The Perestroika Deception" video: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/the-perestroika-deception-overture-and-ww3/ GET YOUR PREPS IN ORDER.