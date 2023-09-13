WW3 Is Inevitable-The Perestroika Deception-Communism's Plan To Control The World

The Perestroika Deception-the plan the communists/KGB/GRU has used since 1958 to destroy the west as a prelude to WW3 for the enslavement of humankind. The prelude period was/is to include: gray terror, social unrest and division, the rise of homosexuality and sexual perversion, a weakened executive branch of the US, and a weakened US military. Communism, socialism, progressivism, environmentalism et al-these are all synonyms for satanism. The Estarte cult in Switzerland birthed the Soviet GRU and all the world's nations' intelligence organizations including the CIA, Mossad and MI6-they are basically all one organization. Link to Jamie Walden's "The Perestroika Deception" video: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/the-perestroika-deception-overture-and-ww3/ GET YOUR PREPS IN ORDER.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.