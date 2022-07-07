CASE SOLVED: THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES COMMITTED SUICIDE. PART 2 ANALYSIS

IT TOOK ME LESS THAN AN HOUR TO SOLVE THIS CASE:

THIS WAS A SUICIDE.

The Georgia Guidestones were over 40 years old and was very depressed that its father Ted Turner's CNN is going bankrupt.

Evil space aliens turned the monument into a living creature. It couldn't stand the forced CNN feeds across the street anymore and killed itself.





This case is officially closed.





We can all crack open beers, wine and cheese parties and celebrate.

Most expert NWO, Globalist researchers, including myself, agree CNN founder, billionaire Ted Turner(Savannah, Atlanta Georgia)financed the satanic, pagan monument advocating and celebrating massive world genocide.

NOTE: THE INSCRIPTION READS MAINTAIN WORLD POPULATION "UNDER 500 MILLION" NOT AT 500 MILLION.

THEIR WORLD RESET POPULATION GOAL COULD BE 5 MILLION. THEY USE THE LARGER NUMBER TO CON THEIR SYCOPHANT MINIONS INTO THINKING THEY'LL BE SPARED.

Good news for a change!

Whoever did this, thanks for making my day and month.

DEATH TO THE NWO!

NOTE TO GLOBALISTS: DEPOPULATE YOURSELVES TO SET AN EXAMPLE. YOU'LL GET MORE RESPECT THAT WAY AND MAKE SURE YOU GET ALL YOUR PHARMA JABS.





This may inspire many globalist billionaires to kill themselves to reduce climate change and carbon emissions.





If a Rockefeller, Princes Charles, Alwaleed bin Talal, Thyssen-Krupps, Ford die mysteriously; no autopsies will be necessary. They want to save the earth by setting an example for the masses and killing themselves.





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